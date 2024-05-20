Brawl involving foreigners: Pretrial restraint chosen for detained Egyptians

Detained in Bishkek citizens of Egypt were placed under house arrest. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek reported.

Petition of the investigator of the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district to check the legality and validity of detention and the application of a pretrial restraint in the form of house arrest in respect of four citizens of the Arab Republic of Egypt, accused of committing a crime under Part 1, paragraphs 1 and 3 of Part 2 of Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, was considered on May 19.

«Their detention was recognized as lawful and justified. A pretrial restraint in the form of house arrest until the end of the investigation, that is, until July 17 was chosen,» the court said.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 41 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13, which was one of the reasons for the protests. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.