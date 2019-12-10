Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova to be examined psychiatrically

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova were invited to a psychological and psychiatric examination. Irina Karamushkina posted on her page on Facebook.

«It’s funny but it’s sad, tomorrow two deputies of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova were invited to a psychological and psychiatric examination. We all are proving who is a real thief and corrupt official, and the investigators are simply mocking at that time. They found two the most dangerous officials in the whole country, because of whom the country is groaning and the people are on their knees,» Irina Karamushkina posted.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. They were placed under house arrest by a court order.