09:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova to be examined psychiatrically

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova were invited to a psychological and psychiatric examination. Irina Karamushkina posted on her page on Facebook.

«It’s funny but it’s sad, tomorrow two deputies of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova were invited to a psychological and psychiatric examination. We all are proving who is a real thief and corrupt official, and the investigators are simply mocking at that time. They found two the most dangerous officials in the whole country, because of whom the country is groaning and the people are on their knees,» Irina Karamushkina posted.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in the hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. They were placed under house arrest by a court order.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Deputy Karamushkina demands to stop persecution of Atambayev’s children
Irina Karamushkina outraged at closed trial of Aziz Batukaev’s сase
OSCE ignores request of deputy Karamushkina to assess events in Koi-Tash
Irina Karamushkina left under house arrest
Irina Karamushkina appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Irina Karamushkina not interrogated without lawyer
Irina Karamushkina summoned for questioning. Her lawyer refuses defense
Atambayev’s case. Irina Karamushkina placed under house arrest
Deputy Irina Karamushkina accused of hostage-taking
Deputy Irina Karamushkina forcibly taken away for interrogation
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
10 December, Tuesday
09:39
Shootout occurs in Bishkek Shootout occurs in Bishkek
09:33
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan offers to create Council for Disabled People
09:21
Psychiatric examination commissioned for Almazbek Atambayev
09:14
Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova to be examined psychiatrically
09:03
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 73.71 million over month
9 December, Monday
17:40
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
17:22
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
17:14
Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
16:55
Sumo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals in Ukraine
16:02
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek