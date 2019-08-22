11:43
Bishkek City Administration to build kindergarten in Kalys-Ordo

Bishkek City Administration will build a kindergarten in Kalys-Ordo housing estate. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the Public-State Capital Construction Department of the City Administration announced a tender for development of the project. It plans to spend 900,000 soms on these purposes.

Design capacity of the kindergarten is 140 places. The project must provide for heating from a boiler house of school No. 86, if it is technically possible, or a separate boiler facility project. In addition, a local sewage treatment plant must be also planned.
