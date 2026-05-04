Emergency situation declared in Batken due to mudflows, villagers evacuated

An emergency situation has been declared in Batken district. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that on May 2 at approximately 7 p.m., a mudflow was triggered by heavy rainfall in the village of Ak-Tatyr. As a result, traffic at the 280th kilometer of Osh—Batken—Razakov road was temporarily suspended. The road has since been reopened.

An emergency response team from the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Batken region, rescuers from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 31, and the third separate search and rescue team have been deployed to eliminate the aftermath.

In addition, 35 families (149 people) have been evacuated from high-risk areas along the mudflow channel to safe locations.