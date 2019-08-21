Omurbek Babanov fined 5,500 soms

Omurbek Babanov was fined 5,500 soms. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Employees of the Traffic Police Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek drew up a protocol of violation against driver of Lexus LX 570 car with state number plate B7700AA. The front side windows of the SUV are tinted.

The car was placed on a car impound. The fine amounted to 5,500 soms.

Omurbek Babanov came for questioning to the State Committee for National Security by this car, from where it was taken to a car impound. He told reporters that the car had factory tinting and he did not violate the law.