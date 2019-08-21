64,792 Kyrgyzstanis banned from entering Russia

As of July 2019, the number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are banned from entering Russia has reached 64,792 people. The State Migration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The list of citizens who are prohibited from entering the territory of the Russian Federation contains mainly those who have violated migration laws.

Recall, in March 2019, the Russian side decided to conduct a migration amnesty for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic before the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bishkek. More than 105,000 people have been able to take advantage of it, other 5,500 have been withdrawn from the black list.