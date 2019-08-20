Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS

Omurbek Babanov is a witness in the criminal case on statements in Osh city. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The politician will be interrogated today at 15.00

«Omurbek Babanov was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security in the framework of criminal case that had been previously instituted by the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding his statements at a meeting with residents of Amir-Timur microdistrict of Osh city on September 28, 2017. Omurbek Babanov is a witness in this criminal case,» the SCNS explained.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.

Yesterday, Omurbek Babanov was summoned for questioning to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He has been interrogated for five hours on the fact of raider seizure of Kyrgyzstan bank as a witness.