Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation

Omurbek Babanov was summoned for interrogation to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary information, he was summoned as a witness within a criminal case on Kyrgyzstan Bank.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots, which was suspended.