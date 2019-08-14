Kursan Asanov summoned for questioning to Military Prosecutor's Office

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan for questioning. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the Major General was summoned for questioning within the case on betrayal of the interests of the police and transfer of information to supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.