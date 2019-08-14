13:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kursan Asanov summoned for questioning to Military Prosecutor's Office

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan for questioning. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the Major General was summoned for questioning within the case on betrayal of the interests of the police and transfer of information to supporters of Almazbek Atambayev.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Prosecutor's Office investigates betrayal of police by Kursan Asanov
Interior Ministry: Kursan Asanov left entrusted area, engaged in personal PR
Kursan Asanov dismissed from post of Deputy Head of Interior Ministry
Popular
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months