Atambayev’s case: Deputies, previously convicted organized riots in Bishkek

Deputies and previously convicted people organized riots in Bishkek. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs had reliable information that on August 8 at 16.00 supporters of Almazbek Atambayev would gather near Forum building for illegal seizure of power, riots, robbery, and looting.

«In the evening, about 1,500 people gathered on the central square. Previously convicted persons were among them. They tried to destabilize the situation, used provocations. The organizers of the riots were former and current deputies of the Parliament,» said Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

He decided to use special means to restore public order.

Recall, on the night of August 9, hundreds of supporters of Almazbek Atambayev moved from Koi-Tash village to Bishkek. They organized riots — broke municipal buses, damaged fences in the center of the city, threw stones and bottles with Molotov cocktails at police officers.
