An earthquake with a force of 3.8 points in the epicenter hit Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan at 22.53 yesterday. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The earthquake focus was located 10 kilometers southeast of Kek-Aigyr, 25 kilometers northeast of Eselek village, 80 kilometers southwest of Naryn.

According to experts, 3.5-point quake was felt in Kek-Aigyr village, 3-point — in Eselek village.