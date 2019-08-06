Head of Customs Almaz Onolbekov dismissed

Almaz Onolbekov was removed from the post of the Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The Government confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As specified, Almaz Onolbekov wrote a letter of resignation at his own request.

It is known that Altynbek Torutaev was appointed to the post. He was a deputy head of the State Customs Service.

Almaz Onolbekov was repeatedly criticized, including because of the discrepancy in the figures for import and export of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan. But the head of customs then said that «there was no gray import in the republic.»

Onolbekov was also heavily criticized after his laudatory words to Raiymbek Matraimov, whom he called «an experienced leader.»

Almaz Onolbekov was recognized one of the most ineffective leaders of the state agency according to the results of 2018. The National Business Club awarded him the corresponding title and award. Onolbekov was included in the top 3 worst officials.