15:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

USA promises to continue work on return of money withdrawn by the Bakiyevs

Kyrgyzstan and the United States reached important agreements on continuation of joint work on the return of illegally withsrawn assets. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 4th annual Kyrgyz-American bilateral consultations were held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Henick.

During the consultations, issues of bilateral cooperation, including consular cooperation, were discussed.

«The American side was invited to consider the possibility of signing an agreement on issue of long-term (ten-year) visas of various categories. The importance of facilitating the terms for obtaining non-immigrant U.S. visas by Kyrgyz citizens was also stressed,» the message says.

It is reported that «important agreements have been reached on continuation of joint work on the return of illegally withdrawn assets.»

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the return of $ 4.5 million to Kyrgyzstan, withdrawn by the former president Kurmanbek Bakiev and his son Maxim. The Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells signed a statement on the repatriation of the assets. The funds were found in the United States. At least $ 4.5 million out of $ 6 million subject to confiscation were found. They will be transferred to the account of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Search for the rest of the money continues.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
SCNS warns about responsibility for materials in support of Bakiyevs
USA to cut visa fees for Kyrgyzstanis obtaining student and work visas
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village
State Property Management Fund gets 13 bln from nationalized property of Bakiyev
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Government grants more than 100,000 books to schools of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend assets stolen by Bakievs for public good
USA to return assets stolen by Kurmanbek Bakiev to Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution
Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village