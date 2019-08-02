USA promises to continue work on return of money withdrawn by the Bakiyevs

Kyrgyzstan and the United States reached important agreements on continuation of joint work on the return of illegally withsrawn assets. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The 4th annual Kyrgyz-American bilateral consultations were held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Henick.

During the consultations, issues of bilateral cooperation, including consular cooperation, were discussed.

«The American side was invited to consider the possibility of signing an agreement on issue of long-term (ten-year) visas of various categories. The importance of facilitating the terms for obtaining non-immigrant U.S. visas by Kyrgyz citizens was also stressed,» the message says.

It is reported that «important agreements have been reached on continuation of joint work on the return of illegally withdrawn assets.»

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the return of $ 4.5 million to Kyrgyzstan, withdrawn by the former president Kurmanbek Bakiev and his son Maxim. The Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells signed a statement on the repatriation of the assets. The funds were found in the United States. At least $ 4.5 million out of $ 6 million subject to confiscation were found. They will be transferred to the account of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Search for the rest of the money continues.