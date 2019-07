Rescuers found a bag of a Russian climber, who went missing at Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A business card and a bag belonging to I. S. Ivanov were found at an altitude of 6,300 meters. A helicopter and 22 additional rescuers were sent there.

As it was previously reported, the climber was last time contacted on July 27, when he was descending from Lenin Peak and was at an altitude of 5,000 meters.