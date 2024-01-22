16:14
USD 89.32
EUR 97.15
RUB 1.00
English

Search for missing man resumed in Alamedin Gorge

The search for missing 27-year-old Mukambetaly Mamataly uulu has been resumed in Alamedin Gorge. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, 273 people participated in the search this morning.

«163 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 110 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were involved in the search work, 6 UAVs and 14 pieces of equipment were involved,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

The search work was suspended over the weekend.

Mukambetaly Mamataly uulu, 27, went missing in Alamedin Gorge. The last time he was in touch was on January 14 at 2 a.m. It was also established that one of the cameras at Jannat Resort hotel filmed him walking towards the mountains.

The search is being carried out under the personal supervision of the minister Boobek Azhikeyev.
link: https://24.kg/english/284759/
views: 111
Print
Related
Search for missing man continues in Alamedin Gorge for three days
Body of missing man found in Alai district
Equipment of 24.kg seized, General Director, Editors taken for questioning
24.kg news agency’s office searched
Body of missing elderly man found in river in Tyup
Previously detained Russian activist goes missing in Bishkek
Search for missing climbers on Pobeda Peak stopped – Emergencies Ministry
Search for foreign tourist who went missing on Semenov Peak continues
Search for tourist missing on Semenov-Tian-Shansky Peak continues
Seven-year-old boy goes missing in Tash-Kumyr
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
22 January, Monday
16:10
Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized on Alamedin market Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized o...
16:01
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024
15:28
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
15:23
Military helicopter crash: One of injured transferred to National Hospital
15:09
Search for missing man resumed in Alamedin Gorge