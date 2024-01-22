Search for missing man resumed in Alamedin Gorge

The search for missing 27-year-old Mukambetaly Mamataly uulu has been resumed in Alamedin Gorge. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, 273 people participated in the search this morning.

«163 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 110 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were involved in the search work, 6 UAVs and 14 pieces of equipment were involved,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

The search work was suspended over the weekend.

Mukambetaly Mamataly uulu, 27, went missing in Alamedin Gorge. The last time he was in touch was on January 14 at 2 a.m. It was also established that one of the cameras at Jannat Resort hotel filmed him walking towards the mountains.

The search is being carried out under the personal supervision of the minister Boobek Azhikeyev.