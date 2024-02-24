10:29
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak

Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov died while descending from Aksu Peak, located in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. Mountain.ru website says.

According to the climber’s friends, Evgeny Glazunov began the expedition on February 10. On February 12, he began climbing along Cheprinsky 6b route. On the night of February 16, the weather began to change for the worse. The climber successfully climbed the ridge, passed the wall and began the descent.

The last contact was on February 16 at 3 p.m.

Search and rescue work began two days later with the assistance of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

On the morning of February 22 Evgeny Glazunov was found hanging on the wall. As the climber’s colleagues note, he almost descended. He had literally one and a half ropes left. But he died. The probable cause of death is a rockfall. Previously, friends noted that Evgeny Glazunov did not have safety equipment.

Aksu Peak has a height of 5,355 meters, it is a unique rocky route and was one of the main «super walls» of the former USSR. Geographically, the mountain is located in Leilek gorge area, in the Pamir-Alai mountains (Turkestan range). This area is known as one of the most challenging and interesting for wall climbing.
link: https://24.kg/english/287504/
views: 87
