Russian climber goes missing in mountains of Leilek

Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov went missing in the mountains of Leilek. Mountain.ru website reports.

His friends wrote in Alprepublic VKontakte group: «Aksu. Evgeny Glazunov went missing on the descent. We really need money to organize search and rescue operations, and it’s urgent.»

According to Evgeny Glazunov’s friends, he climbed solo along Chaplinsky route (6b).

«The last time he got in contact was three days ago below the Cross, the stations for the descent were ready in advance. The weather is bad in Aksu now. It is snowing. The observer approached the wall and tried to shout, but there was no answer. He is waiting for a clouds gap to launch the drone. The Mountaineering Federation of Kyrgyzstan requested help from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic. Evgeny’s friends are flying out of Russia to help in the search. Climbers of the Kyrgyz Republic are raising money to pay for the search and rescue operation,» the post says.

According to the climber’s colleagues and friends, he did not have safety equipment.

Aksu Peak has a height of 5,355 meters, it is a unique rocky route and was one of the main «super walls» of the former USSR. Geographically, the mountain is located in Leilek gorge area, in the Pamir-Alai mountains (Turkestan range). This area is known as one of the most challenging and interesting for wall climbing.