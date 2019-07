A 45-year-old Russian climber went missing in the mountains of Chon-Alay. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The climber was last contacted on July 27, when he climbed down Lenin Peak and was at an altitude of 5,000 meters.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations sent six rescuers. In addition, rescuers from Ak-Sai Travel company, who were at an altitude of 4,000 meters, are involved in the search at the request of Mountains of Asia travel company.