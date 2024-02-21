11:27
Search for Russian climber: Emergencies Ministry joins rescue efforts

The search for Evgeny Glazunov will continue today. Previously, weather conditions did not allow this to be done, colleagues of the missing climber reported.

His colleagues, climbers Alexey Boyko and Anatoly, have already arrived in Osh. They will be joined by other Russian climbers who will participate in search and rescue operations in cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

«The weather is bad today. A weather window is expected on February 21. It is planned to use an UAV to fly around the wall and view it with binoculars. Further actions will depend on the situation,» the alpine club and the Mountaineering Federation of the Republic of Bashkortostan posted on VKontakte.

Contact with Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov, who is climbing Aksu Peak in southern Kyrgyzstan, has been lost. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic informed about this. The diplomatic mission is closely monitoring the situation.

Evgeny Glazunov is a well-known Russian climber. He climbed solo along Chaplinsky route (6b). According to the climber’s colleagues and friends, he did not have safety equipment.

Aksu Peak has a height of 5,355 meters, it is a unique rocky route and was one of the main «super walls» of the former USSR. Geographically, the mountain is located in Leilek gorge area, in the Pamir-Alai mountains (Turkestan range). This area is known as one of the most challenging and interesting for wall climbing.
