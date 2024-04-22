16:34
Kyrgyz climbers conquer Lobuche peak in the Himalayas

Climbers from Kyrgyzstan conquered Lobuche peak in the Himalayas. Eduard Kubatov, head of the Mountaineering Federation, announced on social media.

According to him, the first blind person from Eurasia, a member of their team, also climbed this peak.

«That’s it, one more peak! On April 21 at 7 a.m. Kyrgyz team of five participants successfully climbed the difficult mountaineering Lobuche peak! Among us in the team was an outstanding para-athlete, Honored Master of Sports! The first blind person from the whole vast Eurasia, who was able to climb this steep peak! A little tired. More details will be provided tomorrow. I’m proud of the guys, and it’s an honor to lead them to incredible peaks!» Eduard Kubatov posted.

Lobuche (English: Lobuche, also spelled Lobuje) is a mountain in the Himalayas with a height of 6,119 meters above sea level. It is located in Nepal, in Solukhumbu district of Koshi province, on the territory of Sagarmatha National Park, near Khumbu glacier.

The mountain has two main peaks: Lobuche West (6,145 meters) and Lobuche East (6,119 meters). A long snow-capped ridge is located between the two peaks. Lobuche West is considered as an «expedition peak», while Lobuche East is considered as a «trekking peak».

In the fall of 2022, the first Kyrgyz national expedition to the Himalayas conquered Manaslu peak (height — 8,156 meters above sea level).
link: https://24.kg/english/292254/
