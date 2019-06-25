Nariman Tyuleev questioned at Prosecutor General's Office

The ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev confirmed to 24.kg news agency that he was called in for questioning by the Prosecutor General’s Office within the case of the former President Almazbek Atambayev.

However, Nariman Tyuleev refused to tell what questions the investigator asked him and on what topic the interrogation was conducted. According to him, he signed a non-disclosure agreement within secrecy of the investigation.

Earlier, Nariman Tyuleev handed over a letter to the members of a special deputy commission, in which he told in detail that Almazbek Atambayev took $ 500,000 from him for his election campaign.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent a conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that it begun consideration of the conclusion the day before.