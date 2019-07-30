Body of fallen in river border guard found in Uzbekistan

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan found body of a border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic who fell into Ak-Bulak river on July 19. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The body was found yesterday, on July 29, in a river on the territory of Uzbekistan.

«Search work was carried out for more than ten days by border guards and rescuers of the two republics. The strong current drifted the serviceman 11 kilometers from the place of the fall. The body of the deceased was delivered to Kyrgyzstan. Appropriate examinations and measures are being carried out,» the State Border Service reported.

Recall, the border guard slipped during a descent and fell into Ak-Bulak river.