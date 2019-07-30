School student from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at International Chemistry Olympiad

A school student from Kyrgyzstan won a bronze medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The student of the 11th grade of Bishkek school No. 9 Mirkhad Chekirbaev took the 3rd place at the 53rd International Chemical Olympiad IChO.

The Olympiad was held in Paris with participation of 330 school students from 84 countries of the world.

The remaining members of the team of Kyrgyzstan — Nursultan Soodonbekov, Elmar Zikirov and Bakai Sheyitov — were awarded with participation certificates.