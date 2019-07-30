Migrants from Kyrgyzstan to get free legal assistance in Moscow

Labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan will be able to receive free legal assistance in Moscow. Press service of the State Migration Service reported.

The project on advising citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic on labor legal issues will start in early August on the basis of a Representative Office of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan in Russia with the support of a solidarity center.

In addition to legal advice, various activities are planned to raise awareness of labor rights and trade unions, to develop and distribute information materials on labor rights and safe migration.