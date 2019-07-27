Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon continued talks today in Cholpon-Ata town. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the arrival of Emomali Rahmon would give an additional impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation.

«We are satisfied with yesterday’s talks, which were held in an atmosphere of complete understanding and trust. I am sincerely pleased with the agreements reached on enhancing bilateral cooperation. We have

shown a common opinion on the acceleration of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, agreed to work on the border issues based on «from simple to complicated» principle, adhering to mutual respect and consideration of mutual interests. We exchanged views on regional and international issues, including water and energy issues in the region, where Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan play an important role. In this context, Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates and supports the constructive policy of Tajikistan to draw the attention of the world community to the problems of water use at the global level,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

He noted that, thanks to the support of Emomali Rahmon, a historical meeting was held in the border area.

«This has not happened since the beginning of our independent history. I am confident that our meeting will become a strong pillar of further decisive actions on strengthening and expansion of bilateral cooperation,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«I am very glad to meet you in hospitable Kyrgyz land. It will allow us to continue a constructive dialogue on topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Tajik agenda. We are interested in the stable development of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, we attach great importance to the consistent strengthening of good-neighborly relations. Tajikistan reaffirms its readiness to strengthen political dialogue, deepen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations,» said Emomali Rahmon.

On July 26, Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a short working visit to Isfara (Tajikistan) at the invitation of Emomali Rahmon. At the meeting, the heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.