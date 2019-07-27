Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon continued talks today in Cholpon-Ata town. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the arrival of Emomali Rahmon would give an additional impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation.
«We are satisfied with yesterday’s talks, which were held in an atmosphere of complete understanding and trust. I am sincerely pleased with the agreements reached on enhancing bilateral cooperation. We have
He noted that, thanks to the support of Emomali Rahmon, a historical meeting was held in the border area.
«This has not happened since the beginning of our independent history. I am confident that our meeting will become a strong pillar of further decisive actions on strengthening and expansion of bilateral cooperation,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
«I am very glad to meet you in hospitable Kyrgyz land. It will allow us to continue a constructive dialogue on topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Tajik agenda. We are interested in the stable development of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, we attach great importance to the consistent strengthening of good-neighborly relations. Tajikistan reaffirms its readiness to strengthen political dialogue, deepen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations,» said Emomali Rahmon.
On July 26, Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a short working visit to Isfara (Tajikistan) at the invitation of Emomali Rahmon. At the meeting, the heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.