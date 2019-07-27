11:13
No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will have to appear for questioning. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

As the Deputy Head of the press service of the ministry Karima Amankulova explained, citing the head of the investigation team, there is such a notion as secrecy of investigation, according to which a witness must give testimony not in writing through a lawyer, but in the form of interrogation.

«As for the forced bringing, this issue is decided by the investigator,» she said.

Almazbek Atambayev had previously stated that he would not go to the police for interrogation until the authorities enter the legal field.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former head of state. He received three summons for questioning as a witness in the case on unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.
