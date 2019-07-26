15:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Political Prisoners Protection Committee demands to hold Atambayev accountable

Representatives of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners demand to hold former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev accountable, in particular, forcibly bring him for interrogation. Statement of the committee says.

Related news
Almazbek Atambayev not going to come to Interior Ministry for interrogation
According to members of the organization, Almazbek Atambayev, questioning the independence of the country and violating its laws, is trying to avoid responsibility for all his actions committed when being the head of state. In particular, the committee notes: his devil-may-care attitude towards the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code is expressed in the fact that he refuses to go to the interrogation.

«At the same time, serving their sentences or convicted and non-rehabilitated political prisoners during the reign of Almazbek Atambayev openly stated about acts of corruption, consolidation of power by him and his confidants, for what they were persecuted by the employees of the State Committee for National Security, prosecutors and judges,» the statement reads.

We see the powerlessness and sabotage of law enforcement agencies in relation to the policies of the current president, aimed at combating corruption and establishing the rule of law.

Committee for Protection of Political Prisoners

Representatives of the organization blame Almazbek Atambayev also for an attempt to bargain for him and his team preferences or termination of criminal cases.

«We demand, first, to involve the former president Almazbek Atambayev in the investigative activities; secondly, to release and ensure fair consideration of criminal cases of political prisoners serving sentences in the penal colonies — Omurbek Tekebayev, Ernest Karybekov, Abdulla Kaparov, Sadyr Zhaparov and his supporters; thirdly, to rehabilitate the released political prisoners and bring to justice the investigators, prosecutors and judges who participated in the persecutions,» the committee stresses.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev met with Vladimir Putin in the capital of Russia. The head of Russia called on Kyrgyzstanis to unite around the incumbent leader of the country.

Almazbek Atambayev stated that Vladimir Putin promised to talk with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order the authorities to allow his supporters to prepare for the parliamentary elections in 2020 and stop the political persecution of former high-ranking officials.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev not to dissolve people's headquarters
Almazbek Atambayev not going to come to Interior Ministry for interrogation
Private plane with Almazbek Atambayev lands at Kant airbase
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev meet him at Kant airbase checkpoint
Atambayev intends to reduce political tension for the sake of country's future
Vladimir Putin urges Kyrgyzstanis to unite around incumbent leader
Almazbek Atambayev heads for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow
Interior Ministry hopes Almazbek Atambayev to come for questioning
Atambayev to be urged to renounce confrontation with country's leadership
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow
Popular
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend
Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home