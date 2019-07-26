Political Prisoners Protection Committee demands to hold Atambayev accountable

Representatives of the Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners demand to hold former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev accountable, in particular, forcibly bring him for interrogation. Statement of the committee says.

According to members of the organization, Almazbek Atambayev, questioning the independence of the country and violating its laws, is trying to avoid responsibility for all his actions committed when being the head of state. In particular, the committee notes: his devil-may-care attitude towards the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code is expressed in the fact that he refuses to go to the interrogation.

«At the same time, serving their sentences or convicted and non-rehabilitated political prisoners during the reign of Almazbek Atambayev openly stated about acts of corruption, consolidation of power by him and his confidants, for what they were persecuted by the employees of the State Committee for National Security, prosecutors and judges,» the statement reads.

We see the powerlessness and sabotage of law enforcement agencies in relation to the policies of the current president, aimed at combating corruption and establishing the rule of law. Committee for Protection of Political Prisoners

Representatives of the organization blame Almazbek Atambayev also for an attempt to bargain for him and his team preferences or termination of criminal cases.

«We demand, first, to involve the former president Almazbek Atambayev in the investigative activities; secondly, to release and ensure fair consideration of criminal cases of political prisoners serving sentences in the penal colonies — Omurbek Tekebayev, Ernest Karybekov, Abdulla Kaparov, Sadyr Zhaparov and his supporters; thirdly, to rehabilitate the released political prisoners and bring to justice the investigators, prosecutors and judges who participated in the persecutions,» the committee stresses.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev met with Vladimir Putin in the capital of Russia. The head of Russia called on Kyrgyzstanis to unite around the incumbent leader of the country.

Almazbek Atambayev stated that Vladimir Putin promised to talk with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in order the authorities to allow his supporters to prepare for the parliamentary elections in 2020 and stop the political persecution of former high-ranking officials.