President of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on border security issues

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a working meeting on measures to ensure border security, including on issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that ensuring of border security, development of cross-border cooperation with neighboring countries, creation of the most comfortable conditions for a safe life of residents of border areas of the country remain the main priorities of state policy.

«Solution of these issues is a complex task, in which all branches of government, executive structures and local self-government bodies should take part. Along with this, it is necessary to strengthen preventive measures and explanatory work among the local population,» the President stressed.

He drew attention to the need to improve infrastructure and address the social and economic issues of border villages and districts.

The meeting was also attended by the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raiymberdi Duyshenbiev, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, heads of ministries and departments.

According to the State Border Service, the situation in the border area of Batken region remains relatively stable.

Recall, another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.
