Kamchybek Tashiev participates in security forum in Baku

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), participated in the 3rd International Security Forum, which was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The State Committee’s press center reported.

The forum was attended by heads of intelligence and security agencies from more than 60 countries. Participants discussed issues of ensuring international and regional security in the face of new global challenges.

Kamchybek Tashiev shared his experience in peacefully resolving issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and emphasized the need to strengthen joint efforts to combat terrorism, transnational crime, and other threats.

During the forum, he met with the heads of intelligence agencies from several countries and signed agreements to expand operational cooperation, exchange information, and strengthen partnerships.
