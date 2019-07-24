Visa center of Foreign Affairs Ministry opened in Bishkek

Visa Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Bishkek on Togolok Moldo Street. Press service of the ministry reported.

Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov stressed that the ministry pays much attention to the country’s tourism industry, attracting of tourists from foreign countries, and creation of comfortable conditions for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreign guests.

The visa center was created on «single window» principle. It will allow Kyrgyzstanis and foreigners to receive consular services in a comfortable environment without long queues and long waiting time. In addition, the center has payment terminals through which one can pay for consular services.

«The list of services of the visa center includes issue of visas, extension of their validity periods, visa support (invitations), legalization of documents and consular registration,» the Foreign Ministry added.