Informal employment reaches 60 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Informal employment makes up more than 60 percent of the labor market in Kyrgyzstan. The International Labor Organization provides such data.

Informal employment is the so-called black labor market, not covered by government regulation. It involves non-recognition of the rights of workers, their vulnerability, poverty, lack of development prospects.

Informal employment reaches 29.6 percent in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — 42 percent, in Russia — 16.7 percent, in Mongolia — 32.5 percent.

The main reasons for informal employment are high taxes, corruption, lack of transparency, lack of awareness of workers of their rights.
