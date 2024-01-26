Company engaged in illegal sending of Kyrgyzstanis to work abroad revealed

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad has detected a company that illegally sent citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work in the Slovak Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, employees of the center together with the SCNS checked the activities of a private agency recruiting Kyrgyzstanis for work without the appropriate permit.

«During the inspection, it was found out that the foreign company Monto Corporation, whose managers are citizens of the Slovak Republic and Kazakhstan, illegally recruited Kyrgyzstanis for the vacancy of bus drivers in Slovakia. The firm is not registered in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic as an economic entity and does not have a permit to carry out activities to employ citizens abroad, as well as does not provide guarantees of social protection and labor safety of workers, thereby violating the laws of Kyrgyzstan,» the ministry said.

To ensure the legality and protection of interests and rights of citizens, explanatory conversations on the procedure for hiring abroad were conducted with the organization. Representatives of law enforcement agencies were called and a report was drawn up to take measures to curb the company’s activities and bring it to justice.

The Center for Employment of Citizens calls on Kyrgyzstanis wishing to work abroad to be vigilant and not to not succumb to deceptive offers from unscrupulous agencies. Before contacting a private agency, it is necessary to check whether it has permission to provide employment services abroad, as well as to obtain complete and accurate information about the vacancy, working and living conditions, the rights and obligations of the employee and the employer, and ways to protect their rights and interests in case of conflict situations. You can check the legality of a private employment agency abroad at www.migrant.kg .

For more information and advice on labor migration issues you can contact the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad: in Bishkek — 237, Toktogul Street, phone 0312650262, in Osh — 221, Lenin Street, phone 0322256632.