Incident at drift competitions in Bishkek: Six people hospitalized

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed about the details of a run over audience during the drift competitions, which took place on July 21 in Bishkek on Victory Square.

According to the department, six people were injured as a result of an accident at the auto show in Bishkek. Approximately at 13.00, a driver of Toyota Mark II, born in 1987, moving northward along Ibraimov Street, made a maneuver with a left turn to Frunze Street, but lost control and drove to the roadside, running over the audience.

Two citizens of China are among the victims. Six people were taken to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The incident was registered by the Internal Affair Department of Sverdlovsk district of Bishkek. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated under Article 155 (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles) of the Code of Offences. Forensic examinations have been appointed, and pretrial proceedings are being conducted.