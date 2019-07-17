17:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Issyk-Kul incident. Border guards involved in search for Sergey Smirnov

Employees of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan are involved in the search for a suspect in a double murder in Khan Teniri camp in Issyk-Kul region. The State Border Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The border guards also provided service dogs to help the police.

«The search area is from Khan Teniri camp to the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Border guards search through mountain trails and gorges. All border posts have Sergey Smirnov’s profile,» the State Border Service reported.

Recall, the man shot two people dead and took an employee of an anti-plague station hostage in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. Sergey Smirnov let the woman go the next morning, she did not suffer.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Man falls from 4th floor of TsUM building under construction
Car falls into river in Kara-Suu district, two bodies found
Pole falls on minibus in Bishkek, no injured reported
Tire of plane punctures at Osh airport
Taalaikul Isakunova refuses to comment on incident with her assistant
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan finds out circumstances of incident in Moscow
Chief of border services of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan examine border incident scene
Investigation into murder of Kyrgyzstani on Uzbekistan’s border launched
Border guards of Uzbekistan shot Kyrgyzstani dead
Tank with fuel overturned at Kumtor mine. Cleanup completed
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan