Issyk-Kul incident. Border guards involved in search for Sergey Smirnov

Employees of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan are involved in the search for a suspect in a double murder in Khan Teniri camp in Issyk-Kul region. The State Border Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The border guards also provided service dogs to help the police.

«The search area is from Khan Teniri camp to the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Border guards search through mountain trails and gorges. All border posts have Sergey Smirnov’s profile,» the State Border Service reported.

Recall, the man shot two people dead and took an employee of an anti-plague station hostage in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. Sergey Smirnov let the woman go the next morning, she did not suffer.