Man shoots two people dead, takes hostage in Issyk-Kul region

A man shot two people dead and took a woman hostage in Khan-Teniri camp in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The message that the man shot the deputy head of Khan-Teniri camp dead was received on July 4 from a frontier outpost.

«It turned out that the murder was committed by the watchman Sergey Smirnov. He entered the dining room and fired a shot at the deputy head of the camp, and then shot at 31-year-old worker of the camp. At this time, a 33-year-old resident of Tasma village tried to grab Sergei Smirnov, but the latter stabbed him with a knife. Deputy head of the camp died at the scene, and the wounded in the stomach worker of the camp died on the way to the outpost,» the police reported.

The suspect in the murder took an employee of the anti-plague station hostage and fled the scene.

A special operation is underway to arrest the suspected Sergey Smirnov and to release the hostage.
