Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum

A Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum is taking place in Bishkek today. It is timed to the official visit of the Prime Minister of Korea Lee Nak-yon.

About 240 business representatives from both countries participate in the event. Representatives of the government and leading businessmen, representatives of the Overseas Korean Traders Association (OKTA) arrived from Korea. The parties discuss possible areas of cooperation. Korean businessmen presented their solutions in the field of digitization and electronic technologies.

An exhibition of Kyrgyz goods is also organized there. Mainly agricultural products — fresh raspberries, cherries, apricots, dried fruit are presented at the exhibition. In addition, felt toys, jam, honey, mineral water are also exhibited there.