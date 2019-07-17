10:20
New technology used in construction of roads in Bishkek

Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise applies new technology in the construction of roads. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

«The gravel asphalt concrete pavement was laid at the experimental site — the intersection of Ibraimov and Kievskaya Streets. The mixture is made and was laid using new technologies with the use of additives presented by the Russian companies Basis and GB,» the city administration said.

New technology is polymer dispersion-reinforcing and stabilizing additives. The result is crushed stone-mastic asphalt. The main difference from conventional asphalt is its rigid frame structure. Thereby, a significant reduction in the deformation of the coating layer in both the longitudinal and transverse directions is achieved.
