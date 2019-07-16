14:35
Hajj 2019. First group of pilgrims to leave for Medina tonight

The first group of pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia tonight. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 392 pilgrims and 8 group leaders will depart today. Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev will see them off at Manas airport.

Muftiyat asks pilgrims not to be late for the flight. Registration will begin at 01.00 in the terminal Manas 2.

«There will be 18 flights in total. The first six will take off in Bishkek, each with 400 pilgrims. The rest are to depart from Osh city, 300 pilgrims each. The last group will go to Saudi Arabia on August 1,» the Spiritual Directorate told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, 6,010 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will perform hajj this year. Saudi Arabia decided to allocate to our republic additional 500 places at the last moment. At least 5,485 citizens visited Mecca in 2018.

Kurman Ait will be celebrated on August 10 or August 11.
