Modernization of Bishkek HPP. TBEA threatens Electric Stations with arbitration

The Chinese company TBEA, which has modernized the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, intends to initiate international arbitration against the Electric Stations OJSC. Official letter dated June 20 says.

It states that after the expiration of the quality assurance period — after July 7 — TBEA will fulfill all the conditions of the contract and remove the operating personnel from the heating plant. After that, the Bishkek HPP will be responsible for its operation and maintenance. TBEA takes no responsibility.

Electric Stations OJSC asks, in violation of the contractual agreement, to extend the loan drawing period until 2025. TBEA reserves the right to apply to an international court on this issue.