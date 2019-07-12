Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan

During the meeting in a narrow format, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Askar Mamin discussed the problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin informed today at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

«We also discussed the problematic issues that exist. I am grateful to Mukhammedkaly Duishekeevich that he immediately responded and promised that a series of meetings with Kazakhstani investors would be held next week to solve business development issues in Kyrgyzstan,» said Askar Mamin.

He also drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan was among the three largest investors in Kyrgyzstan. The volume of accumulated investments from 2005 to 2017 amounted to $ 670 million. And the neighboring republic is ready to further develop investment cooperation. The prime ministers of the two countries spoke about this during the meeting in the narrow format.

«We brought a large group of our businessmen who are willing to actively work with their colleagues from Kyrgyzstan. A number of promising areas of investment cooperation has already been identified. I am sure that we will find and offer new projects for the development of investment cooperation between our countries. This includes direct investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. A number of our companies are actively working and I am sure that in order to further expand investment cooperation, it is important to create favorable conditions for the business of the two states,» Askar Mamin stressed.