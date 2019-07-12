101.2 million soms reimbursed to budget for customs offences in Kyrgyzstan

At least 101.2 million soms were reimbursed to the budget as compensation for damages from customs offences for 6 months of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

At least 743 facts of violations in the field of customs legislation were detected, including 623 facts were registered in the Unified Register of Offences. Penalties and the cost of goods for 4.3 million soms were recovered and customs payments were paid for 65.4 million.

In addition, 120 facts of customs violations were registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Offenses. At least 31.5 million soms were reimbursed on them to the budget.