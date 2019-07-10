Kyrgyzstan wins 2nd silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstan won second silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship among juniors.

The Asian Championship continues in Thailand. Greco-Roman wrestlers compete for five sets of medals today. Kyrgyzstani Nurzhigit Keneshbek uulu competed in the weight category of 67 kg. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Minseng Park (South Korea), then defeated Umidjon Akhrorov (Uzbekistan) and lost to Bahram Marufkhani (Iran).

Later, Almazbek Begaliev (72 kg) and Daniar Sherimbekov (97 kg) will compete for bronze medals.

On the first day of the championship, Akylbek Talantbekov (77 kg) brought the first silver medal to the Kyrgyz Republic.