18:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan wins 2nd silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstan won second silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship among juniors.

The Asian Championship continues in Thailand. Greco-Roman wrestlers compete for five sets of medals today. Kyrgyzstani Nurzhigit Keneshbek uulu competed in the weight category of 67 kg. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Minseng Park (South Korea), then defeated Umidjon Akhrorov (Uzbekistan) and lost to Bahram Marufkhani (Iran).

Later, Almazbek Begaliev (72 kg) and Daniar Sherimbekov (97 kg) will compete for bronze medals.

On the first day of the championship, Akylbek Talantbekov (77 kg) brought the first silver medal to the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Kanybek Zholchubekov takes 1st place at Wrestling Tournament in Kiev
Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov becomes Asian Wrestling Champion
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes three-time Asian champion in wrestling
Meerim Zhumanazarova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship
Wrestler Oybek Nasirov wins bronze medal at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstani Atai Izabekov takes 3rd place at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week