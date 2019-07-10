15:44
MFA takes investigation of murder of Kyrgyzstani in Alanya under control

The Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul (Turkey) provided details of murder of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Alanya.

According to the staff of the diplomatic mission, Muktarbek Imanaliev was killed on July 7, 2019 by unknown persons.

Suspects, citizens of the Republic of Turkey, have already been detained by the country’s law enforcement agencies shortly after. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic by the prosecutor’s office of Alanya, relevant operational and investigative measures are being taken. Causes and circumstances of the murder are being investigated.

The Consulate resolves the issue of sending the body of Muktarbek Imanaliev to his homeland. An agreement has been reached with Pegasus Asia on free transportation of cargo 200.

Transportation costs, as well as funeral services will be paid by the receiving party, where Muktarbek Imanaliev carried out his labor activity. Relatives of the deceased are provided with support.

This issue is under constant control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An unknown person shot the citizen of Kyrgyzstan Muktarbek Imanaliev dead. Turkish media outlet Haberler reported.
