14:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fact of Volvo truck smuggling revealed in Kyrgyzstan

Fact of smuggling of a Volvo truck was revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

The Volvo truck produced in 2005 was detained on a bypass road near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. It was found out that the heavy truck was imported into the territory of Kyrgyzstan in 2016 and was registered in Issyk-Ata region using forged documents.

As a result, the state budget suffered damage in a particularly large amount of more than 1 million soms.

«Measures are currently being taken to compensate for the damage,» the financial police reported.

Smuggling of expensive vehicles case is under investigation. At least 13 criminal cases were initiated, 120 vehicles were arrested on the facts of import of such trucks without payment of customs duties.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Smuggling of vehicles. Financial police detect another expensive truck
Smuggling of vehicles. Damage to state amounts to over 20 million soms
Customs officers find 32 smuggled vehicles in Kyrgyzstan
Vehicles’ smuggling. Customs officers detain 3 trucks and trailers
Vehicles’ smuggling. Customs officers detain illegal truck
Vehicles smuggling. Customs officers find another illegal truck
Vehicles smuggling. Illegal heavy truck detained in Naryn region
Cars smuggling. Forged documents used in registration of vehicles in Uzgen
100 million car smuggling schemes revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Financial police find another smuggled truck in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week