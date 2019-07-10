Fact of Volvo truck smuggling revealed in Kyrgyzstan

Fact of smuggling of a Volvo truck was revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

The Volvo truck produced in 2005 was detained on a bypass road near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. It was found out that the heavy truck was imported into the territory of Kyrgyzstan in 2016 and was registered in Issyk-Ata region using forged documents.

As a result, the state budget suffered damage in a particularly large amount of more than 1 million soms.

«Measures are currently being taken to compensate for the damage,» the financial police reported.

Smuggling of expensive vehicles case is under investigation. At least 13 criminal cases were initiated, 120 vehicles were arrested on the facts of import of such trucks without payment of customs duties.