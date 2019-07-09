BMW X7 – Lexus collision in Issyk-Kul: Son of parliament deputy injured

Two cars collided near Baktuu-Dolonotu village in Issyk-Kul region on July 7. Two people were killed.

It became known that the deputy of the Bishkek City Council Temirlan Tokobekov suffered in the traffic accident. He is the son of deputy of the Parliament Aliyarbek Abzhaliev.

According to Main Traffic Safety Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry, a 23-year-old resident of Arashan village of Chui district was driving the BMW X7. The car collided with Lexus car, which was driven by a Bishkek resident born in 1995.

The son of Aliyarbek Abzhaliev was taken to the capital and continues treatment in one of the hospitals.