Women - entrepreneurs to get 40 percent of Guarantee Fund

The State Guarantee Fund will allocate 40 percent of the funds to women — entrepreneurs. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at Women’s Entrepreneurship National Conference.

He also promised to open a low-interest credit line for women in banks and allocate loans from grant funds.

«We intend to implement the next stage of the project on the development of women’s entrepreneurship in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank. There is $ 500,000 in treasury. The government is ready to introduce mechanisms for parallel financing of the project,» the Prime Minister said.
