18:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz women - entrepreneurs ask to open access to financial resources

Women — entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan ask to open access to financial resources. A representative of Kurak Public Organization Aizhan Chynybaeva told journalists.

According to her, financial institutions of Kyrgyzstan allow discrimination in lending.

«Our banks have high interest rates. They also do not grant loans to start-up female entrepreneurs. There are cases when they refuse to grant loans to elderly women,» said Aizhan Chynybaeva.

Women’s Entrepreneurship National Conference is attended by 400 representatives. Its goal is to detect problems in this sector, remove barriers, reduce risks, and find mechanisms, tools and resources for the development of women’s business.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Women - entrepreneurs to get 40 percent of Guarantee Fund
Kyrgyz and Russian business: Business implements projects, officials - roadmaps
Business of Kyrgyzstan called for active pointing to shortcomings in economy
Business advises President Jeenbekov to get rid of regions’ heads - dependants
Almost 400,000 people opened their business last year in Kyrgyzstan
Scientists discuss phenomenon of Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku
President acknowledges that security officers continue to oppress businessmen
Moskovsky district hosts SDPK party conference
Supervisory bodies find loophole for uncontrolled checks of business
How Kyrgyzstanis turn into Austrian pseudo-investors
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village