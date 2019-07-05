Kyrgyz women - entrepreneurs ask to open access to financial resources

Women — entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan ask to open access to financial resources. A representative of Kurak Public Organization Aizhan Chynybaeva told journalists.

According to her, financial institutions of Kyrgyzstan allow discrimination in lending.

«Our banks have high interest rates. They also do not grant loans to start-up female entrepreneurs. There are cases when they refuse to grant loans to elderly women,» said Aizhan Chynybaeva.

Women’s Entrepreneurship National Conference is attended by 400 representatives. Its goal is to detect problems in this sector, remove barriers, reduce risks, and find mechanisms, tools and resources for the development of women’s business.