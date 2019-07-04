Replacement of pumps at Bishkek HPP to require over 100 million soms

More than 100 million soms will be needed to replace pumps at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The state procurement portal says.

Electric Stations OJSC has budgeted 101,436.7 million soms to replace the pumps at the turbine workshop.

Recall, breakdown at the heating and power plant in Bishkek that occurred on January 26, 2018 was due to the fact that one of the pumps did not produce the required volume of water, and this resulted in other minor breakdowns. As a result of a significant drop in temperature regime of heat supply during cold snap, main part of Bishkek was left without heating.

However, the company does not associate the replacement of pumps with the breakdown. «Purchased pumps are needed to replace those that have worked out their lifetime at the turbine workshop. It is not related to the breakdown,» Electric Stations company reported.