Kyrgyzstani opens social hostel for migrants in St. Petersburg

A social hostel has opened for migrants from Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg. The head of the Association of Manufacturers Bakyt Degenbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hostel was opened by a Kyrgyzstani Nurzhan Osmonova.

«Our migrants are provided with a discount during accommodation in the hostel. According to Nurzhan Osmonova, she decided to open it in order our citizens could live in more favorable conditions. Staff of the hostel will help the migrants with registration, they will be acquainted with legal subtleties. The mistress herself has been living in Russia for a long time. Seeing the problems of migrants from the inside, she decided to help them,» Bakyt Degenbaev told.