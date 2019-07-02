09:35
Capsule laid on new kindergarten construction site in Tunguch microdistrict

Capsule was laid on new kindergarten construction site in Tunguch microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova, Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov and local residents took part in the ceremony.

Altynai Omurbekova congratulated the citizens on construction of the new kindergarten and told about the measures taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to develop pre-school education.

Kindergarten is designed for 140 children. Land area is 0.74 hectares.

«The building will consist of two floors with a total area of ​​1,480 square meters. The kindergarten will have rooms for music and gymnastics classes, a medical room, a dining room, auxiliary, laundry, and office rooms. At least 70 million soms were budgeted for the construction,» the city administration reported.

The project of the educational institution has passed the state examination, all the necessary design and estimate documentation has been approved. Contractor — Argyn Kurulush LLC — was chosen through a tender.
